Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €197.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

ETR:VOW3 opened at €126.40 ($128.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €143.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.50. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a fifty-two week high of €208.35 ($212.60).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

