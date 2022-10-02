Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $26,923.11 and $186.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004636 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $308.02 or 0.01607778 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031098 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,625,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vortex Defi is staging.vortexdefi.com.

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

