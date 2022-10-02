Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €104.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 2.2 %

WCH stock opened at €106.15 ($108.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €150.88. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €114.75 ($117.09) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($190.92).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

