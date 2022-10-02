Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) PT Lowered to €104.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

WKCMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of WKCMF opened at $98.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $157.79. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

