Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

