WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. WallStreetBets DApp has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $15,263.00 worth of WallStreetBets DApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WallStreetBets DApp has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WallStreetBets DApp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WallStreetBets DApp

WallStreetBets DApp’s launch date was March 17th, 2021. WallStreetBets DApp’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. WallStreetBets DApp’s official website is www.wsbdapp.com. WallStreetBets DApp’s official Twitter account is @WSBDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WallStreetBets DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “The WSB movement for financial democracy started on Reddit and became a global phenomenon. This is why (we, the apes) created a Decentralized Application to give our community a tool to voice their opinions as retail investors.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WallStreetBets DApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WallStreetBets DApp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WallStreetBets DApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

