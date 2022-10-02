Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

