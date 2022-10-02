WebDollar Price Hits $0.0001 (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $9,963.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lung Protocol (L2P) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 18,663,245,628 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.