WebDollar Price Hits $0.0001 (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $9,963.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 0% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Coin Profile
WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 18,663,245,628 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
