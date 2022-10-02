Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $26.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $26.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.69 per share.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS.

Signature Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBNY. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.46.

SBNY stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.43.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

