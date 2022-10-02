Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $440.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.93 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

