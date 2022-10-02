Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.12 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.50. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $290.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

