Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $827.78 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,711.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $905.86 and its 200 day moving average is $891.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.