Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.7% during the second quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 155,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 24.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,062.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 116,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 106,181 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

