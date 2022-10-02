Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $2.29 Million in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,040 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enviva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Enviva during the second quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enviva Trading Down 2.5 %

EVA stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

