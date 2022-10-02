Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,458 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VNQ opened at $80.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

