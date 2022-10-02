Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.