Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.