Welch & Forbes LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

Analog Devices stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

