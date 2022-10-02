Welch & Forbes LLC Has $81.80 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $81,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $524.16 and its 200-day moving average is $517.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

