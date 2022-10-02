Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

