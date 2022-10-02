Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

