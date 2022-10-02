Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,591 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,194,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $541,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $104.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average is $116.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

