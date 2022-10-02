Wenlambo (WLBO) Trading Up 3,161,983,288.7% Over Last Week

Wenlambo (WLBO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Wenlambo has traded up 3,161,983,288.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wenlambo has a total market cap of $356,932.75 and $62,727.00 worth of Wenlambo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wenlambo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Wenlambo Profile
Wenlambo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Wenlambo is https://reddit.com/r/WenLamboDefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wenlambo’s official Twitter account is @WenLamboDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Wenlambo
