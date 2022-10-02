Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2024 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

WAL opened at $65.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $64.71 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

