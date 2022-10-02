Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.61 and traded as high as C$2.84. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 6,028 shares traded.

Western Energy Services Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$93.40 million and a P/E ratio of 0.11.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

