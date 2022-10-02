Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.23.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.0278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

