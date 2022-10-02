Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.22.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

TSE:WCP opened at C$8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.84. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$6.36 and a twelve month high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,020,849.30. In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$47,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,248,654.40. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares in the company, valued at C$21,020,849.30. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,450 shares of company stock worth $346,810.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.