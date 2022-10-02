Whole Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $183,208.00 (NODE)

Whole Network (NODE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Whole Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Whole Network coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Whole Network has a market cap of $250,009.00 and approximately $183,208.00 worth of Whole Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Whole Network Coin Profile

Whole Network was first traded on June 20th, 2019. Whole Network’s total supply is 9,725,172,953 coins. Whole Network’s official Twitter account is @WNNODE and its Facebook page is accessible here. Whole Network’s official website is www.wn.work.

Whole Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whole Network is a brand-new behavioral value network constructed by blockchain hardware. With the mobile phone as the terminal entrance, all the applications of the blockchain industry are collected, and the blockchain thinking is used to make each user become a node. Each node obtains the corresponding reward through its contribution in the whole network, so as to realize a consensus, co-creation and win-win behavior value network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whole Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whole Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whole Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

