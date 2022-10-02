Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.35. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 18,155 shares changing hands.

Wireless Telecom Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Wireless Telecom Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.41% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wireless Telecom Group

(Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.