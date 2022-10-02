Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Wishpond Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wishpond Technologies Stock Performance

WPNDF opened at 0.51 on Thursday. Wishpond Technologies has a 52-week low of 0.44 and a 52-week high of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.55.

About Wishpond Technologies

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

