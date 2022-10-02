WOM Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.15 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $2.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. "

