Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Wrapped ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $35,686.00 worth of Wrapped ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped ECOMI has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped ECOMI coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wrapped ECOMI Profile

Wrapped ECOMI’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Wrapped ECOMI’s total supply is 1,515,217,864 coins. Wrapped ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. Wrapped ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) is the wrapped version of ECOMI (OMI).”

