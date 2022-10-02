Wrapped LEO (WLEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $122,526.00

Wrapped LEO (WLEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Wrapped LEO has a market cap of $555,661.02 and approximately $122,526.00 worth of Wrapped LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped LEO has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Wrapped LEO
Wrapped LEO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Wrapped LEO is medium.com/@leofinance. Wrapped LEO’s official website is leofinance.io. The Reddit community for Wrapped LEO is https://reddit.com/r/LeoFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped LEO’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here.
