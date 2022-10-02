Wrapped LEO (WLEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $122,526.00

Wrapped LEO (WLEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Wrapped LEO has a market cap of $555,661.02 and approximately $122,526.00 worth of Wrapped LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped LEO has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped LEO

Wrapped LEO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Wrapped LEO is medium.com/@leofinance. Wrapped LEO’s official website is leofinance.io. The Reddit community for Wrapped LEO is https://reddit.com/r/LeoFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped LEO’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

