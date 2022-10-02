Wrapped NXM 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.53 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $15.42 or 0.00080479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $45.22 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 2,933,023 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

