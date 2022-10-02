xFund Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.83 Million (XFUND)

xFund (XFUND) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One xFund coin can now be bought for about $1,286.89 or 0.06743213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xFund has a total market cap of $12.83 million and $286,267.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xFund has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010719 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070445 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10769296 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

xFund Profile

xFund was first traded on October 6th, 2020. xFund’s total supply is 9,971 coins. The official website for xFund is unification.com/xfund. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xFund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet.xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

