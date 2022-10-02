Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

VZ has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

