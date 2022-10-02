Zacks Research Comments on Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $9.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.41. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.9 %

ADI opened at $139.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.