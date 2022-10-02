Zacks Research Comments on Intel Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the chip maker will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

INTC stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

