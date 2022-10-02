Zacks Research Weighs in on CSX Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CSX in a report issued on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

