Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Zano (ZANO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Zano has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $50,211.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00308736 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134348 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00066025 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00040008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,395,660 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

