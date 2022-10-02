Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 76,695 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $262.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $261.63 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

