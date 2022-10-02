Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 421,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $954,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $32.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.02%.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.