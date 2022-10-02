Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

