Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,702 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.66. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

