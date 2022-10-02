Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,954 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

