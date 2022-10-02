Zigcoin (ZIG) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.95 Million

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $362,527.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zigcoin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

