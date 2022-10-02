ZIMBOCASH Hits Market Capitalization of $59.03 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $59.03 million and $4,724.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH was first traded on April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

