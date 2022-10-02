ZORT (ZORT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.83 Million

ZORT (ZORT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One ZORT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZORT has traded 0% higher against the dollar. ZORT has a market capitalization of $26.83 million and $34,307.00 worth of ZORT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZORT Coin Profile

ZORT launched on May 24th, 2021. ZORT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ZORT’s official Twitter account is @zortworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZORT is zort.com.

Buying and Selling ZORT

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORT is a tradable ERC20 token, when it's burned or staked, the user is rewarded with a power bonus on the Zort Network.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZORT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZORT using one of the exchanges listed above.

