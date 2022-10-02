ZUSD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $10,817.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD launched on December 11th, 2019. ZUSD’s total supply is 1,323,374 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUSD’s official website is stablecoin.z.com/zusd.

ZUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

