Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zynga by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

